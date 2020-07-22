Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Qiagen NV’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:QGEN)

Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Qiagen in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford expects that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Qiagen’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Qiagen from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qiagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.54.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $48.33 on Monday. Qiagen has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -302.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Qiagen in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Qiagen in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Qiagen in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

