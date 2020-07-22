Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Netflix, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Netflix in a report issued on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Giaimo now anticipates that the Internet television network will post earnings of $6.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.26. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2022 earnings at $11.58 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $478.74.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $490.10 on Monday. Netflix has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.16. The company has a market capitalization of $215.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.65, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,166 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,388 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 640,435 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $291,424,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $4,169,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,696,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total transaction of $1,586,226.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,681 shares of company stock worth $69,616,601 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

