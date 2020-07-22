Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Essex Property Trust Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a report released on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $13.03 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.43 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ESS. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.31.

NYSE:ESS opened at $215.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.67. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $175.81 and a fifty-two week high of $334.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.15.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.36. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $392.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,085,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,176,000 after buying an additional 38,498 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,795,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,248,000 after buying an additional 337,214 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,290,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,483,000 after buying an additional 130,160 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $492,181,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,876,000 after buying an additional 73,986 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

