Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.08. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.97.

Shares of BK stock opened at $36.69 on Monday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $351,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BK. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $6,405,810,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 27,817,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,666 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,187,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $915,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,551,000 after purchasing an additional 433,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

