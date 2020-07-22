Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Amphenol Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amphenol in a report released on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Amphenol had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

APH has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

Shares of APH stock opened at $102.10 on Wednesday. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $110.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.94 and its 200 day moving average is $93.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,996,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,748,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,513 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Amphenol by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,822,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,007,383,000 after buying an additional 234,418 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Amphenol by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,099,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,093,082,000 after buying an additional 770,357 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,025,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $584,885,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,491,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $473,112,000 after buying an additional 331,959 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amphenol news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 50,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total transaction of $5,132,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 469,082 shares of company stock worth $48,535,741. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

