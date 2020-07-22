Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a report released on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.35.

GILD stock opened at $76.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $97.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.11. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $192,798.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,576,112.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,492 shares of company stock worth $2,433,428. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,175,643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849,434 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,214,200,000 after acquiring an additional 43,464,551 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,463,732,000 after acquiring an additional 25,555,467 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,882,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,484,311,000 after acquiring an additional 658,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $859,602,000. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

