Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prologis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.98.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLD. Citigroup dropped their price target on Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.87.

PLD opened at $97.93 on Wednesday. Prologis has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $99.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.65. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 48.50%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $129,052.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Skelton sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $603,170.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,565 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 62.5% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 4.9% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 64.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.