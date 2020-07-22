Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Continental (ETR:CON) a €105.00 Price Target

Continental (ETR:CON) has been given a €105.00 ($117.98) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CON. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($108.99) target price on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($117.98) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €89.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €98.60 ($110.79).

Get Continental alerts:

CON stock opened at €88.16 ($99.06) on Monday. Continental has a twelve month low of €51.45 ($57.81) and a twelve month high of €133.10 ($149.55). The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion and a PE ratio of -11.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €88.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is €88.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.13.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.