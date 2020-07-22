Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Regency Centers in a report released on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

REG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

REG opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average of $49.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $70.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $283.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.13 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,367 shares in the company, valued at $997,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 727,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,762,833.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,440,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,218,000 after acquiring an additional 131,052 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,213,000. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.2% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,644,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,485,000 after acquiring an additional 54,817 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,497,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,226,000 after acquiring an additional 51,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 10.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,702,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,864,000 after purchasing an additional 263,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.