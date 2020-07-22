Jared Grusd Sells 32,903 Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) insider Jared Grusd sold 32,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $794,936.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,048,789 shares in the company, valued at $49,498,742.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jared Grusd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 18th, Jared Grusd sold 31,393 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $554,086.45.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.35. Snap Inc has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $26.76. The stock has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 1.79.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. The firm had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the first quarter worth about $734,687,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Snap by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,552,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,705,000 after buying an additional 9,548,098 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $105,871,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Snap by 61,035.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,567,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,422,000 after buying an additional 3,562,014 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Snap by 8,192.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,313,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,503,000 after buying an additional 2,285,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

