Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) versus Turquoise Hill Resources (OTCMKTS:TRQ) Critical Survey

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) and Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Jaguar Mining has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Turquoise Hill Resources has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Jaguar Mining and Turquoise Hill Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Mining $97.23 million 3.28 -$150,000.00 N/A N/A Turquoise Hill Resources $1.17 billion 1.55 -$150.46 million N/A N/A

Jaguar Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Turquoise Hill Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Jaguar Mining and Turquoise Hill Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Mining 13.10% 11.27% 7.17% Turquoise Hill Resources -21.85% 4.96% 3.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.5% of Turquoise Hill Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Jaguar Mining and Turquoise Hill Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Mining 0 0 1 0 3.00 Turquoise Hill Resources 0 1 3 0 2.75

Turquoise Hill Resources has a consensus target price of $1.78, indicating a potential upside of 98.19%. Given Turquoise Hill Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Turquoise Hill Resources is more favorable than Jaguar Mining.

Summary

Jaguar Mining beats Turquoise Hill Resources on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc., a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. Its mineral claims cover an area of approximately 64,000 hectares. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. in August 2012. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. is a subsidiary of Rio Tinto plc.

