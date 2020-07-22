J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Shares Gap Down to $0.72

J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.68, but opened at $0.72. J.Jill shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 29,542 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in J.Jill by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 311,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 56,239 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in J.Jill by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 65,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in J.Jill by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 28,957 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in J.Jill by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 208,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in J.Jill during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Company Profile (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

