J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Shares Gap Down to $0.72

J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.68, but opened at $0.72. J.Jill shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 29,542 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41.
J.Jill Company Profile (NYSE:JILL)
J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.
