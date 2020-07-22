iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lowered by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $325.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.51. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.