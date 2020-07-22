iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

IVV opened at $326.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $313.78 and a 200-day moving average of $302.52. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

