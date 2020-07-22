iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 13.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 64.5% in the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $167.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.41. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $169.27.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.