iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Hits New 52-Week High at $166.78

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $166.78 and last traded at $166.78, with a volume of 1019 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.05.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.41.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Proequities Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,394,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,518,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

