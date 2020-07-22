iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Cut by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,299,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,006,000 after acquiring an additional 713,348 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,875,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,010 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,995,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,585,000 after acquiring an additional 62,156 shares in the last quarter.

EFA opened at $63.95 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.02 and a 200-day moving average of $60.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

