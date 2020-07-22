iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Sets New 12-Month High at $137.67

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $137.67 and last traded at $137.55, with a volume of 74450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.32.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LQD. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

