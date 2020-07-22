Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) & Westaim (NASDAQ:WEDXF) Financial Comparison

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) and Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Iradimed alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Iradimed and Westaim, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iradimed 0 0 0 0 N/A Westaim 0 0 0 0 N/A

Iradimed presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.95%. Given Iradimed’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Iradimed is more favorable than Westaim.

Profitability

This table compares Iradimed and Westaim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iradimed 24.65% 17.99% 15.02% Westaim -70.06% -6.14% -5.35%

Risk & Volatility

Iradimed has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westaim has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Iradimed and Westaim’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iradimed $38.52 million 7.70 $9.63 million $0.78 31.54 Westaim $9.17 million 23.00 $8.52 million N/A N/A

Iradimed has higher revenue and earnings than Westaim.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.7% of Iradimed shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of Iradimed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Westaim shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Iradimed beats Westaim on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iradimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system. The company also offers IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its products through direct field sales representatives, regional sales directors, clinical support representatives, and independent distributors. IRADIMED CORPORATION was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, and hedge funds. The firm seeks to provide long term capital to businesses operating in the global financial services industry. It typically acquires controlling interests in businesses. The firm seeks to acquire debt, equity, or derivative securities of both public and private companies. It invests with the objective of providing its shareholders with capital appreciation and real wealth preservation. The firm seeks to provide its portfolio companies with advisory services including, but not limited to, advice on capital allocation, financing strategy, performance measurement and merger and acquisition support. It also seeks to partner with like-minded providers of third party capital to help supplement the firm's own capital, when completing acquisitions. The firm generally seeks to hold its investments for seven to 15 years. The Westaim Corporation was founded in 1996 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.