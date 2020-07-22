Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Releases Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) updated its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.47-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.725-2.775 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.62 billion.Iqvia also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.10-6.30 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IQV. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Iqvia from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Iqvia from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Iqvia from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Iqvia from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Iqvia from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Iqvia presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.56.

Get Iqvia alerts:

Shares of IQV stock opened at $156.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.35. Iqvia has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $169.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 1.93%. Iqvia’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Iqvia will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,916,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 671,478 shares in the company, valued at $100,721,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.