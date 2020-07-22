Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.10-6.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $11-11.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.74 billion.Iqvia also updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.47-1.55 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Iqvia from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Iqvia from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Iqvia from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra dropped their target price on Iqvia from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Iqvia from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.56.

Iqvia stock opened at $156.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Iqvia has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $169.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Iqvia had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iqvia will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,916,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 671,478 shares in the company, valued at $100,721,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

