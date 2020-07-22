IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IPSEY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of IPSEN S A/S in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IPSEN S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Societe Generale lowered shares of IPSEN S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IPSEN S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IPSEN S A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:IPSEY opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. IPSEN S A/S has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $32.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35.

Ipsen SA operates as a pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rheumatology areas. Its products include Somatuline, which is an injectable treatment for acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, a tablet formulation of cabozantinib for renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, and female sterility; and Dysport for motor disorders and muscular spasticity.

