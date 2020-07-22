Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ion Geophysical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ion Geophysical in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ion Geophysical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

Get Ion Geophysical alerts:

IO opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 4.34. Ion Geophysical has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $10.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.24.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $1.26. The business had revenue of $56.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ion Geophysical will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ion Geophysical by 11.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ion Geophysical by 12.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Ion Geophysical by 12.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ion Geophysical by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 28,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Ion Geophysical by 3.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 324,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares in the last quarter. 29.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ion Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Ion Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ion Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.