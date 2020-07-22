Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $13.31 million and $24,199.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001198 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.92 or 0.01882720 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00188798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00078336 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00001021 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00121103 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 121,335,657 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,870,248 tokens. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

