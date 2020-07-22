Investors Research Corp Purchases 4,750 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Investors Research Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $99.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $296.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. DA Davidson upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

