Investors Research Corp Purchases 287 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 64.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMA opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.98. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.94 and a 52-week high of $55.03.

