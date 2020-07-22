Investors Research Corp Acquires 465 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,033 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Home Depot by 120.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.47.

NYSE HD opened at $262.42 on Wednesday. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $263.87. The firm has a market cap of $279.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

