Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,021 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,660% compared to the typical volume of 58 call options.

WH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

In related news, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $4,396,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $393,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WH. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,369,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,154,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,067,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,139,000 after acquiring an additional 476,780 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 876,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,077,000 after acquiring an additional 427,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 787,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,805,000 after acquiring an additional 399,188 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WH opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $63.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.95. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.72.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

