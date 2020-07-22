Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 16,667 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,950% compared to the typical daily volume of 813 call options.

In other news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 6,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $97,246.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,994. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,440 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 16.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,123 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Summit Materials by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $25.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.90.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.24. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $25.22.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.