Investors Purchase High Volume of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 26,079 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,880% compared to the typical volume of 1,317 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $21.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 21.01 and a current ratio of 21.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.69.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 43,965.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AUPH has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,071,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $357,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 419.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 415,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after buying an additional 335,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

