Investors Buy Large Volume of CalAmp Call Options (NASDAQ:CAMP)

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 5,593 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,676% compared to the average daily volume of 315 call options.

In other news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $34,300.00. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $188,700.00. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CalAmp in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in CalAmp in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 24.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 87.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,167 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CalAmp stock opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. CalAmp has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average is $7.66. The firm has a market cap of $260.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.42.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $80.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.29 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CalAmp will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAMP shares. BidaskClub cut CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut CalAmp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on CalAmp in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.04.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

