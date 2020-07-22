Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 10,210 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 674% compared to the average daily volume of 1,319 put options.

In other Opko Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $7,426,861.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 850,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Opko Health during the fourth quarter worth about $6,362,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Opko Health by 557,260.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,547,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,678 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Opko Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,610,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Opko Health by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,221,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 962,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Opko Health by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,361,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 946,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Opko Health stock opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. Opko Health has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $6.47.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $211.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.93 million. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 32.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Opko Health will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Opko Health from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Opko Health in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Opko Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.63.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

