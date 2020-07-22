Investors Buy High Volume of Nabors Industries Call Options (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,222 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,120% compared to the typical daily volume of 69 call options.

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $225.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 3.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day moving average is $15.22. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $167.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($19.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($15.03) by ($4.83). The company had revenue of $715.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.69 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 33.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post -86.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NBR shares. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $37.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nabors Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,759,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

