Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Sets New 12-Month High at $136.50

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $136.50 and last traded at $136.50, with a volume of 1941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.88.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.48.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.