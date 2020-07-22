Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Hits New 52-Week High at $71.14

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.14 and last traded at $71.11, with a volume of 481 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.37.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDP. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 712,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,878,000 after acquiring an additional 22,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $458,000.

About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

