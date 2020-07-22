Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Price Up 1.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares rose 1.8% during trading on Monday after Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on the stock from $625.00 to $725.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Intuitive Surgical traded as high as $654.80 and last traded at $662.37, approximately 36,016 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 585,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $650.74.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $565.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.11.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $3,937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,277,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.49, for a total transaction of $9,935,145.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,628,018.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,975 shares of company stock worth $16,974,596 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.69, a PEG ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $582.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $550.39.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

