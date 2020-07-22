Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $715.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $575.00 to $715.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on ISRG. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $570.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.11.

Shares of ISRG opened at $658.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $582.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $550.39. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $675.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.69, a PEG ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.48. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $157,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.49, for a total transaction of $9,935,145.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,628,018.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,975 shares of company stock worth $16,974,596. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $330,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 76.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 825,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $487,898,000 after acquiring an additional 33,827 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

