International General Insuranc (NASDAQ:IGIC) and HANNOVER RUECK/S (NASDAQ:HVRRY) Head to Head Review

International General Insuranc (NASDAQ:IGIC) and HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

International General Insuranc has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HANNOVER RUECK/S has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares International General Insuranc and HANNOVER RUECK/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International General Insuranc $228.92 million 1.46 $23.57 million N/A N/A HANNOVER RUECK/S $24.07 billion 0.91 $1.44 billion $5.96 15.22

HANNOVER RUECK/S has higher revenue and earnings than International General Insuranc.

Profitability

This table compares International General Insuranc and HANNOVER RUECK/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International General Insuranc N/A 16.75% 7.98% HANNOVER RUECK/S 5.75% 11.55% 1.82%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.0% of International General Insuranc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of HANNOVER RUECK/S shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of International General Insuranc shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for International General Insuranc and HANNOVER RUECK/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International General Insuranc 0 0 1 0 3.00 HANNOVER RUECK/S 3 6 0 0 1.67

Summary

International General Insuranc beats HANNOVER RUECK/S on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International General Insuranc

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance segments. It offers a portfolio of specialty lines insurance products and services for energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, and marine liability. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Amman, Jordan.

About HANNOVER RUECK/S

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities. This segment also provides risk solutions for casualty and property, as well as for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock businesses; aviation and space business; and marine and offshore energy business. The Life & Health Reinsurance segment offers, enhanced annuities, group life and health, guaranteed simplified issue, 60+, and Sharia-compliant Takaful reinsurance products, as well as micro insurance products. This segment also provides risk solutions in the areas of critical illness, disability, health, longevity, long term care, and mortality. In addition, it offers various financial solutions, including new-business financing; monetization of embedded value; reserve and solvency relief; and divestiture of non-core businesses. The company was formerly known as Hannover Rückversicherung AG and changed its name to Hannover Rück SE in March 2013. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Hanover, Germany. Hannover Rück SE is a subsidiary of Talanx AG.

