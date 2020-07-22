International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $388,000 Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,245 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 207.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,316,000 after buying an additional 24,234 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,917 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Cfra decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.84.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $20,000,348.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total value of $1,438,247.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,645.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 99,290 shares of company stock worth $23,034,370 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $325.39 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $330.90. The company has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.24.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The company had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

