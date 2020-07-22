International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 909 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,891 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 38.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,632,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $37,898,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,001,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,496,824.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,376,000 in the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.34.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $55.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.80. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $58.79. The stock has a market cap of $170.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

