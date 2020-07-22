International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 8,335 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,335 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 16.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 95,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 255.0% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 122,585 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 33.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 56,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 28.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,105,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,725,000 after buying an additional 1,594,555 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.88. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $17.60.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

