International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 609 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,611 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XLNX. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $108,492.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,765.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 7,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $673,312.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,045.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,861 shares of company stock worth $1,443,673 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Cfra cut shares of Xilinx to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.18.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $102.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $133.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.15.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

