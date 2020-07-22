International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 2,583 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $56.14 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.89.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

