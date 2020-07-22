International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 1,695 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,556,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,976,000 after acquiring an additional 349,254 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,527,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,893,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,260,000 after acquiring an additional 431,077 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,173,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,953,000 after acquiring an additional 209,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at about $32,262,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of KHC stock opened at $34.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.18. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.