International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 1,435 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $43.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.64. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

