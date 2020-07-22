International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 13,301 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,803 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,301 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Ford Motor by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 261.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,039 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. purchased 194,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 828,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,369.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

NYSE F opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

