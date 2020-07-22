International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 1,078 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,102 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,813,129 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,863,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $789,572,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 498.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,292,389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $587,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239,160 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,596,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $506,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,639 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,844,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,438,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,911 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business’s revenue was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

