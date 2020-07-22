International Assets Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,705,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,956,000 after buying an additional 2,041,195 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,246,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,116,000 after buying an additional 961,864 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,208,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,522,000 after buying an additional 2,503,118 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 9.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,190,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,292,000 after buying an additional 1,857,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,559,000 after buying an additional 144,707 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $54.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.76.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

