International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.9% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 6.4% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 65.3% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 23.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V opened at $198.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.79. The company has a market capitalization of $379.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Guggenheim downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.62.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.