International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,357,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,166,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,785,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $514,956.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded ViacomCBS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Imperial Capital increased their target price on ViacomCBS from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $24.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $52.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.27.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

